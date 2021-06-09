CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $92.49 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Bank of America began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

