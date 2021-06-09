CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,543 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Telefónica by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,918,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 583,796 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 900,037 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $24,399,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Telefónica by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 917,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

TEF opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.4478 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

