CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

