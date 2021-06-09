CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,000.

Shares of EWP opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

