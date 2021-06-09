CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,304 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDP. TheStreet lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

