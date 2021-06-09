CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 520.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,006,000 after purchasing an additional 934,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 442,242 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,965,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.