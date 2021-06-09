CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 4,971 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $1,153,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,902,300 shares in the company, valued at $397,020,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,650 shares of company stock worth $3,114,502. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

