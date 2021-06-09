Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Trading Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chuy’s traded as low as $40.98 and last traded at $41.07. 9,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 138,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHUY. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In related news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,057 shares of company stock valued at $7,719,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $13,342,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $7,160,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $7,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $819.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

