Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the lowest is $2.71. Chubb posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 608.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $13.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,970 shares of company stock worth $8,912,982. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

