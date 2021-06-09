Christopher G. Hayes Buys 2,500 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) insider Christopher G. Hayes acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $24,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $294.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 454,160 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.