Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce sales of $283.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.90 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $151.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $657,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,670.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 212.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 232.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,027. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $123.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

