China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.82

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. This is a boost from China CITIC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

