Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price target increased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE CHS opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

