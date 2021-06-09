Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%.

Shares of CHS opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHS. B. Riley increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

