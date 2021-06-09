Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $760.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.