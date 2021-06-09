Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

CHKP opened at $118.91 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.58.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

