ChatCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $85,432.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $85,432.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,001.49 or 1.00203788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00074022 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001018 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

