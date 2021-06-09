ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHPT. Cowen assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

