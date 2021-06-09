Certara, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 9th (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara’s (NASDAQ:CERT) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 9th. Certara had issued 29,055,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $668,265,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.97.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

