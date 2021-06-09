Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP Blaine Lauhon Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $261.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

