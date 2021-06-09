Centaur Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $1.13 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.63 or 0.00896415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.39 or 0.08841580 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

