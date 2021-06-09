Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $184.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

CE opened at $164.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.70. Celanese has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

