Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 64 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

