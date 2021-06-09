Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 585 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $262,462,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,762,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,425,448 shares of company stock worth $145,178,921 over the last three months.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

SNAP opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.40. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

