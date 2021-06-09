Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $465.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.73. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.19 and a 52-week high of $466.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

