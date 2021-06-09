Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.