CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.75.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

CDW opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.56. CDW has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders sold a total of 17,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,143 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

