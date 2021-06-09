Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.93. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $116.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.