Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $70.89. Approximately 116,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,785,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.
SAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.78 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.