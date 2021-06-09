Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $70.89. Approximately 116,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,785,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

SAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.