Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $214.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

