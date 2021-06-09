Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $214.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.38. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $142.34 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.88.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

