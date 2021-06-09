Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $333,026.36. Insiders sold a total of 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $611,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.14. 94,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,562. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.88. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

