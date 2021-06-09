Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAS. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.43.
CAS stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.65. The company had a trading volume of 154,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.31. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
