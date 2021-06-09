Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAS. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.43.

CAS stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.65. The company had a trading volume of 154,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.31. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

