Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$245.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$244.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CJT shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Cargojet stock opened at C$172.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.71. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$134.64 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$177.73.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. Analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8800002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 449.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

