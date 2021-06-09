Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 209.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,825 shares of company stock worth $114,304. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

