Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) CEO Sells $189,880.95 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,664. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

