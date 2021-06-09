Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.03. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 260,494 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The company has a market cap of $241.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

