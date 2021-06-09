CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWXZF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.10.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.