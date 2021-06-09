Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce sales of $130.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.67 million and the highest is $140.35 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $622.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.86 million to $664.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $886.84 million, with estimates ranging from $773.84 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

