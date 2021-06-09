Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) is Advisory Research Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 616,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,957 shares during the period. Cannae makes up approximately 1.7% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $24,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cannae by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,530 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.08. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. Cannae’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

