Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives €61.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €61.86 ($72.77).

Several brokerages have issued reports on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

COK traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €47.43 ($55.80). 89,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cancom has a 52-week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52-week high of €57.40 ($67.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €49.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.02.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

