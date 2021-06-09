Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.76

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$35.76 and last traded at C$35.70, with a volume of 77665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target (up previously from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.25.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.77.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at C$54,535.99.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.