Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.12.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$45.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$40.02. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$45.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.4613264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 93.07%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,273,237 shares in the company, valued at C$84,791,740.10. Insiders sold a total of 157,875 shares of company stock worth $6,600,523 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

