Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-2.930 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.90-2.93 EPS.

NYSE:CPB traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $47.06. 343,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.