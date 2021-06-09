Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. 79,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,911. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -358.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

