Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UAA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

