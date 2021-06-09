Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $261.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $165.42 and a one year high of $325.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

