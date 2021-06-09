Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,219 shares of company stock worth $657,246. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.