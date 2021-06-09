Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,672 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,055 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,138.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.