Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Director Sells $92,160,000.00 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CMBM traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 306,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cambium Networks Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $66.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.04.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

